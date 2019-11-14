of Montreal announce new album UR FUN, share “Peace to All Freaks”: Stream

of Montreal, photo by Christina Schneider

of Montreal have announced a new album called UR FUN. Due out January 17th via Polyvinyl, the 10-track effort is being previewed today with the lead single and opening track “Peace to All Freaks”.

UR FUN follows last year’s White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood. Whereas that release “was the falling-in-love record,” this new effort “is the staying-in-love record,” as a press release puts it. It captures the next stage in the relationship between band mastermind Kevin Barnes and his partner, songwriter Christina Schneider (Locate S,1). Given the personal nature of the album’s inspirational thrust, it made sense for Barnes to forgo collaborations and record entirely alone in his Athens, Georgia home studio.



Though Barnes and Schneider’s romance may be the album’s central issue, it’s filtered through the internal monologue of the of Montreal frontperson himself. Lead single “Peace to All Freaks”, for example, broadly address the social discord of the modern era while pointing to caring interpersonal relationships as our only way out. “Hush, hush/ Don’t let’s be cynical/ Don’t let’s be bitter,” sings Barnes. “If you feel like you can’t do it for yourself/ Then do it for us.”

(Read: Buzz to the Future: 19 Classic South by Southwest Sets Before Artists Became Stars)

Listen to of Montreal’s “Peace to All Freaks” below, followed by the album art and tracklist for UR FUN. Pre-orders for the record are live now via Polyvinyl.

You can also catch of Montreal on tour throughout winter and into early spring. Their full itinerary is ahead, and you can snag tickets here.

UR FUN Artwork:

UR FUN Tracklist:

01. Peace to All Freaks

02. Polyaneurism

03. Get God’s Attention By Being An Atheist

04. Gypsy That Remains (Featuring Locate S,1)

05. You’ve Had Me Everywhere

06. Carmillas Of Love

07. Don’t Let Me Die In America

08. St. Sebastian

09. Deliberate Self-Harm Ha Ha

10. 20th Century Schizofriendic Revengoid-man

of Montreal 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Over/Under Fest

12/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/27 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

02/28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

02/29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

03/01 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

03/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

03/03 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

03/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

03/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

03/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

03/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %

03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

03/10 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre %

03/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line %

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge %

03/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater %

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ Little Harpeth %

03/26 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone $

03/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room $

03/28 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room $

03/29 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic $

03/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

03/31 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat $

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

04/02 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall $

04/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s $

04/04 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre $

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre $

04/06 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $

04/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent $

04/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister $

04/10 – Dallas, TX @ Trees $

04/11 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk $

04/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf $

# = w/ Lily’s Band

% = w/ Lily and Horn Horse

$ = w/ Locate S,1