Olivia Colman covers Portishead’s “Glory Box” with help from Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Stream

Olivia Colman

Today brings the release of Got It Covered, a new celebrity-packed charity album aiming to raise money for Children in Need. Perhaps the most notable track is Olivia Colman’s version of Portishead’s “Glory Box”, featuring a little ukulele backing from Fleabag co-star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Stream it below.

The BBC has also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the recording session, which took place at follows the London-based actor’s experience in the studio at the legendary Abbey Road Studio. The clip finds The Favourite actress shaking with stage fright. It subsided quickly though, in part because Colman had invited her secret weapons – Waller-Bridge and her composer sister Isobel. “I mustn’t look at them because I’ll probably giggle,” Colman remarked. “They’ve been practicing, Phoebe sent me a video of her in the airport practicing on a piece of paper, she’d drawn the strings. I’m not sure how that’s gonna sound.”



It turned out quite well, in fact. For the track, the Waller-Bridge sisters strum loose ukulele chords over the lush instrumentation, adding a soft acoustic layer that props up Colman’s sweet vocal timbre. By the end, the Colman leans into the choruses with a subtle strength that does fine justice to the Dummy track.

Check out Olivia Colman’s take on Portishead’s “Glory Box” below.

Produced by Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby, Got It Covered also features Helena Bonham Carter’s take on Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”, and Yesterday actor Himesh Patel’s version of The Killers’ “All These Things That I’ve Done”. The full record is officially out today via Silva Screen Records. Copies are available via the label’s website.