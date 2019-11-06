Omar Souleyman shares new track “Shi Tridin”: Stream

Omar Souleyman,

Syrian wedding-singer turned techno star Omar Souleyman is set to return later this month with his new album, Shlon. Today, he’s shared a new single from the effort called “Shi Tridin”.

Translating to “What Do You Wish For?”, “Shi Tridin” is a chugging dance number filled with electrified dabke melodies and what seriously sounds like a sample of Michael Jackson noises. The track follows lead single “Layle”, and you can stream it below.



The follow-up to 2017’s To Syria, With Love, Shlon is out November 22nd via Mad Decent/Because Music. Souleyman has a smattering of tour dates coming up supporting the release, and you can get tickets here.