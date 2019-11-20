“Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour” to feature special guests Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, more

Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama

Oprah Winfrey is kicking off the new year with her own arena tour, and she’s bringing along a long list of special guests.

Running from early January through mid-March, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” promises intimate and inspiring one-on-one conversations with Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Tina Fey, and Jennifer Lopez. Other confirmed guests include Amy Schumer, Dwayne Johnson, Kate Hudson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gayle King.



Oprah’s first national arena tour in five years, the nine-date US outing is intended to “motivate audiences to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be.” Along with the a conversation between Oprah and the special guest, each tour date will feature various interactive sessions, including dance parties and workbook exercises to “celebrate sustainability, healing, and the importance of movement.”

Find the full schedule of “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” below. Tickets for all the tour dates are available on Ticketmaster, as well as here.

Oprah Winfrey 2020 Tour Dates:

01/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center w/ Lady Gaga

01/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ Tina Fey

01/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center w/ Amy Schumer

01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena w/ Dwayne Johnson

02/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Michelle Obama

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ Tracee Ellis Ross

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center w/ Kate Hudson

02/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Jennifer Lopez

03/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center w/ Gayle King