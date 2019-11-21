Ours premiere soaring new single “Wounds of Love”: Stream

Ours, photo by Alex Kazias

More than 20 years into their career, the alt-rock outfit Ours continue to create powerful songs highlighted by frontman Jimmy Gnecco’s soaring vocals. The band is teaming up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the new track “Wounds of Love” from their forthcoming album, Spectacular Sight.

“Wounds of Love” is a heavy rock track that builds up to a big chorus, with Gnecco’s powerhouse pipes on full display.



Regarding the album and song, Gnecco told us the following:

“The record is about someone’s journey from a really dark place in their life to somehow being turned around and recognizing all of the beauty that exists in this world. ‘Wounds of Love’ serves as the rock ‘n’ roll escape that ends up transforming this person. In reality, it ended up transforming and helping me in the process. It is on our new record, Spectacular Sight, out in early 2020.”

As Gnecco mentioned, Spectacular Sight will surface early next year. “Wounds of Love” was preceded by another new song, “Slipping Away”, which arrived on Halloween day.

After being off the road for a long while, Ours will play a “comeback” show at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on November 29th. They’ll follow that gig up with dates in Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles in early December. See their full itinerary below, and pick up tickets at the band’s website.

Listen to “Wounds of Love” in the player below and look for it on streaming and download platforms beginning tomorrow (November 22nd).

Ours 2019 Tour Dates:

11/29 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12/04 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom