Ozzy Osbourne unveils new song “Under the Graveyard” from upcoming album Ordinary Man: Stream

Ozzy Osbourne has unleashed “Under the Graveyard”, the first single from his upcoming solo album, Ordinary Man. The track is the Prince of Darkness’ first new solo song in nearly 10 years.

The metal legend’s last full-length solo effort was Scream, which came out in June 2010. While he appears on the recent single “Take What You Want” from Post Malone, “Under the Graveyard” is the first new music with Ozzy as a primary performer since Black Sabbath’s final album, 13, which arrived in June 2013.



The track starts off with an acoustic guitar and kicks in at the one-minute mark. With his signature haunting vocals, Ozzy sings, “Today I woke up and I hate myself/ Death doesn’t answer when I cry for help/ No high could save me from the depths of hell/ I’ll drown my mind until I’m someone else.”

Ordinary Man will be released in early 2020. It was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on bass, and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. As Ozzy states in a press release:

“It all started when [his daughter] Kelly comes in and says ‘do you want to work on a Post Malone song?’ My first thing was ‘who the fuck is Post Malone?!’ I went to Andrew’s [Watt] house and he said we will work really quick. After we finished that song, he said ‘would you be interested in starting an album.’ I said ‘that would be fucking great, but now I am thinking I don’t want to be working in a basement studio for six months! And in just a short time, we had the album done. Duff [McKagan] and Chad [Smith] came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings. I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going ‘I haven’t got the fucking strength…’ but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album.”

According to the official YouTube description, Smith co-wrote the lyrics to “Under the Graveyard”, as well.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Ozzy, who had to nix all of the 2019 dates of his “No More Tours 2” farewell outing. He first postponed his European tour when he came down with a respiratory illness that led to pneumonia. And then he postponed his North American tour after falling at home and dislodging metal rods that had been inserted in his body after an ATV accident in 2003.

The singer was set to return to the road for his rescheduled European tour in January 2020, but postponed those dates, as well, revealing that he was still not fully recovered from the injuries he sustained in the fall. Ozzy is still slated to kick off his rescheduled North American tour, which launches in May. Pick up tickets here.

Listen to "Under the Graveyard" in the player below.