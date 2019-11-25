After some scary injuries and numerous rescheduled tour dates, Ozzy Osbourne is once more on the comeback trail. With his first album in a decade, Ordinary Man, due next year, the heavy metal icon returned to the stage on Thursday, making a surprise appearance at Post Malone’s concert in Los Angeles. During the American Music Awards on Sunday, the strange bedfellows reunited alongside Travis Scott to once again perform “Take What You Want”.

Malone opened alone with “Circles” before The Prince of Darkness appeared on a stone throne to sing the Hollywood’s Bleeding single’s hook. Aging and still recovering from his frightening fall, Ozzy spent most of the performance seated, only standing to entice the crowd to raise their hands. Scott and Malone delivered their verses from opposite sides of the stage, which erupted into a blaze of towering flames and pyro as Andrew Watt appeared to rip the guitar solo.



Watch the replay below, and follow all our AMAs coverage for more performances.

(Read: 10 Insane Covers of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”)

Osbourne recently released his second Ordinary Man single, “Straight to Hell”, which features Slash on guitar. It followed “Under the Graveyard” from earlier in the month. He’ll support the album with a rescheduled tour launching next summer, with Marilyn Manson providing support on the North American leg. Get tickets here.

Posty, meanwhile, will head out on his “Runaway Tour” in February. Pick up those tickets here.

The Prince of Darkness himself Ozzy Osbourne joins Post Malone for "Take What You Want" #AMAs pic.twitter.com/NXfQ4N2MWL — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 25, 2019

One of my favorite songs of the year RT @ComplexMusic: HOLY SH*T POST MALONE X TRAVIS SCOTT X OZZY OSBOURNE 🔥🔥🔥 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/er1T2B76y8 — Avery (@ItsAvery) November 25, 2019

Osbourne’s classic solo debut Blizzard of Ozz was the focus of our latest season of The Opus. Listen to one of the episodes with host Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS