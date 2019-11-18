Ozzy Osbourne to make live comeback with Post Malone and Travis Scott at American Music Awards

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone, photos by David Brendan Hall

This year was supposed to be a big one onstage for Ozzy Osbourne. However, due to illness and injuries, he hasn’t been able to play one show in 2019. Now, he’ll get in at least one performance this year, when he joins Post Malone and Travis Scott for their collaborative track “Take What You Want” this Sunday at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ozzy’s rough 2019 started out with him postponing his Europe tour due to a respiratory infection. He then postponed his entire North American tour after falling at home and dislodging metal rods that had been inserted into his body following a prior injury.



While he’s been sidelined from the stage this year, Ozzy has been productive in the studio. He’s featured on Malone’s “Take What You Want” alongside Scott and guitarist/producer Andrew Watt. They will all perform the track together at the American Music Awards, which airs live on ABC this Sunday (November 24th) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Listen to The Opus – Ozzy Osbourne via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

Among the other newly announced American Music Awards performers are Green Day, who will rock “Basket Case” in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their massive album Dookie, along with their new single “Father of All Motherf**kers”. Other performers include Christina Aguilera, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, and more.

Ozzy, meanwhile, has rescheduled his missed tour legs for 2020. He’ll hit North America with support from Marilyn Manson beginning in May, and he’ll trek through the UK and Europe with Judas Priest next fall. Tickets are available here.

(Buy: Tickets to Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Shows)

In addition to laying down vocals for the Post Malone track, Ozzy recorded a new full-length solo album this year. The effort, Ordinary Man, will surface in early 2020, with the lead single, “Under the Graveyard”, having premiered earlier this month.