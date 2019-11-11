Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled UK and European 2020 tour dates

Ozzy Osbourne, by David Brendan Hall

After postponing the UK and European leg of his “No More Tours 2” farewell outing twice, Ozzy Osbourne has rescheduled the jaunt to take place in the fall of 2020. Fellow metal legends Judas Priest will still serve as support.

Ozzy originally was slated to embark on the UK and European tour in early 2019, but had to bow out shortly before the kickoff due to a severe upper respiratory infection. While recovering at home, Ozzy fell down and suffered serious injuries that forced him to postpone his spring North American leg, as well.



The Prince of Darkness had rescheduled the UK and European tour for early 2020, but recently revealed he was still recovering from the injuries he sustained in the fall, and wouldn’t be ready for the January kickoff.

Listen to The Opus – Ozzy Osbourne via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

Now, Ozzy will finally launch the tour of the UK and Europe on October 23rd, 2020, in Newcastle, UK. The six-week outing will run through a December 7th show in Finland. A notable gig will take place on Halloween night in Ozzy and Judas Priest’s hometown of Birmingham, UK.

As previously reported, Ozzy will still kick off his rescheduled North American tour in May 2020. That leg runs through a July 31st show in Las Vegas. See all of his dates below, and pick up tickets here.

The timing of Ozzy’s newly rescheduled UK and Europe tour should coordinate nicely with the release of his upcoming solo album, Ordinary Man, which is set to arrive in early 2020. The metal icon recently unveiled the lead single, “Under the Graveyard”, marking his first new solo music in nearly 10 years.

In addition, be sure to check out the current season of Consequence of Sound’s The Opus podcast, which is focusing on Ozzy’s classic debut solo album, Blizzard of Ozz.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/29 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

06/02 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

06/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

06/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

06/24 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre (Summerfest)

07/03 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/31 – Las Vegas, CA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena *

10/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

10/28 – London, UK @ The O2 *

10/31 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *

10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Arena *

11/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

11/08 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

11/11 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle *

11/13 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *

11/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *

11/19 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *

11/22 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Arena *

11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

11/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

11/28 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena *

11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *

12/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena *

12/07 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena *

* = with Judas Priest