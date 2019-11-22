Ozzy Osbourne takes listeners “Straight to Hell” on new song featuring Slash: Stream

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourne has unleashed the second single from his upcoming solo album, Ordinary Man. Entitled “Straight to Hell”, it features Guns N’ Roses legend Slash on guitar.

The new song follows first single “Under the Graveyard”, which was released a couple weeks ago. “Straight to Hell” is an uptempo rocker that actually contains the lyric, “I’ll make you scream/ I’ll make you defecate.”



The forthcoming album features a backing band comprised of Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, and producer Andrew Watt on guitar. But, as mentioned, “Straight to Hell” has the one and only Slash playing lead guitar.

Ordinary Man, due in early 2020, will mark Osbourne’s first solo album in nearly 10 years. His last solo effort, Scream, arrived in June 2010.

Ozzy had to postpone all of the 2019 dates of his “No More Tours 2” farewell outing. He first nixed his European jaunt when he came down with a respiratory illness that led to pneumonia, and then he postponed his North American tour after falling at home.

The Prince of Darkness will return to the road on his rescheduled North American tour in May, followed by his rescheduled European outing in the fall. See the full list of dates, and pick up tickets here.

Fans can also catch Ozzy when he joins Post Malone and Travis Scott for their collaborative track “Take What You Want” this Sunday (November 24th) at the American Music Awards, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Listen to the song “Straight to Hell” in the player below.