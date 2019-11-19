Paris Jackson skipped her prom to go to a Metallica show

Paris Jackson, via YouTube: Vogue / Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner

Paris Jackson missed her high school prom in order to see Metallica in concert. The self-professed “heavy metal head” made the revelation in a new video feature with Vogue.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson is now 21, but back in high school she had the choice to attend her prom or go bang her head at a Metallica show. After putting on a dress in a Vogue video segment also featuring her brother Prince, Paris remarked, “I never actually went to prom. I skipped it to go see Metallica, so this feels nice. I would want my prom dress to look like this.”



The video (watch below) shows the Jackson siblings preparing for a night out at the “60 Years of Motown” celebration, which took place last week at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The Metallica comment comes toward the end of the clip, after they’ve returned from the red carpet and Paris changes into her “second look” of the night.

At another point in the video, Paris talks about how she went through an “insane phase” of Mötley Crüe fandom, and declares that, “I’m still a heavy metal head.”

(Read: Metallica, Deftones, and More To Headline 2020 Epicenter Festival)

Interestingly enough, Metallica’s James Hetfield and Michael Jackson were both the victims of notorious pyro accidents.

During Metallica’s infamous tour Guns N’ Roses in 1992, Hetfield was engulfed in flames during a pyro accident at a show in Montreal, leaving his arm and hand severely burned. He got back onstage a couple weeks later, but only handled vocals, as guitar tech John Marshall filled in. Meanwhile, Michael Jackson suffered major burns to his head when pyro landed on him while he filmed a Pepsi commercial in 1984.

Metallica canceled their tour of Australia and New Zealand when Hetfield entered rehab earlier this fall. However, the band will be back on track in 2020, headlining five major US rock festivals, including the recently announced Epicenter fest in North Carolina.