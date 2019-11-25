Paul McCartney announces “Freshen Up” 2020 tour dates

Paul McCartney, photo by MJ Kim

Following the recent release of singles “In a Hurry” and “Home Tonight”, Sir Paul McCartney has announced new 2020 show dates as part of his ongoing “Freshen Up Tour”.

McCartney’s first confirmed performance is scheduled for May 23rd in Lille, France. Further shows are scheduled in France, The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Belgium before culminating with a headlining appearance at Glastonbury Festival, where Macca will take the crown as the oldest musician to ever do so.



The former Beatle recently teamed up with his old bandmate Ringo Starr to cover John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me”, hopefully that one makes it into the set lists in some form.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Keep an eye here, and check out McCartney’s full “Freshen Up” itinerary below.

Paul McCartney 2020 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Lille, FR @ Pierre Mauroy Stadium

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena

05/29 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffert Park

05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Stadium Matmut

06/04 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena

06/07 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/10 – Naples, IT @ Piazza Plebiscito

06/13 – Lucca, IT @ Mura Storiche

06/21- Werchter, BE @ TW Classic Festival

06/27 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival