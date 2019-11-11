Pete Doherty arrested for second time in 48 hours after “drunken brawl”

Pete Doherty of The Libertines, photo by David Brendan Hall

Pete Doherty, frontman for The Libertines, has been arrested in Paris for the second time in 48 hours. The first arrest was for purchasing cocaine, and Doherty decided to celebrate his release with a night of drinking. That led to him trading drunken blows with a 19-year-old Parisian man, and he was back in handcuffs mere hours after leaving police custody.

As first reported by The Daily Mail, the unnamed accuser filed the police complaint, claiming to have received injuries in a “drunken brawl.” As a result, Doherty is being charged with “violence by a person in a state of drunkenness.”



According to Doherty’s lawyer Arash Derambarsh, the troubled rocker went back to his hotel and took sleeping pills after leaving jail. Some time later, he left the hotel wearing his pajamas to “go and celebrate his liberation in a bar near him.” Derambarsh said, “He drank and people made him drink.” The alleged fight took place a few hours later.

All the legal issues give us a surprisingly good timeline of Doherty’s weekend. Around 3:00 a.m. on the morning of Friday, November 8th, police witnessed the 40-year-old singer purchasing illegal drugs. He was apprehended in possession of two grams of cocaine, for which he was held all day Friday and most of Saturday. He was fast-tracked through the court system by paying a provisional fine equivalent to about $6,310 (a judgement that still needs to be approved by a judge). After his release Saturday evening, the alleged brawl took place early Sunday morning.

Doherty has a long history of substance abuse, and has gained a familiarity with drunk tanks the world over. His legal troubles aren’t just restricted to drinking and drugs, either; earlier this year, he was given a six-month driving ban for repeated moving violations. The Libertines are scheduled to kick off a European tour later this month, and while we don’t know how these arrests may affect those plans, you can keep an eye on tickets here.