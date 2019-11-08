Menu
The Libertines’ Pete Doherty arrested for cocaine possession

The 40-year-old singer was also under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his arrest.

November 08, 2019
Pete Doherty of The Libertines
Pete Doherty of The Libertines, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty was arrested in Paris on Friday (November 8th) after allegedly purchasing cocaine.

According to the French publication Le Point, police officers approached Doherty after witnessing the transaction firsthand. They found him possession of two grams of cocaine, and was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his arrest.

Doherty was “placed in detention” and faces drug-related charges.

The 40-year-old singer has long struggled with addiction and has been repeatedly arrested for drug possession and incidents arising from his drug use.

The Libertines are scheduled to kick off a European tour later this month. It remains to be seen how Doherty’s latest arrest alters these plans, if at all.

