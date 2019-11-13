Place In Sound podcast series to explore Chicago hip-hop

Place in Sound Podcast

Chicago knows a thing or two about hip-hop — especially creating it. Over the past decade alone, the Second City has been home to the most influential artists of the genre: Chance the Rapper, Jamila Woods, Noname, Saba, the list goes on.

TuneIn will soon explore this scene in a new podcast they’re calling Place in Sound. Hosted by Anthony Valadez (KCRW, FUSE TV), the four-part series will dig deep into the past, present, and future of Chicago’s music and life.



Each episode will find Valadez talking to artists, journalists, poets, historians, politicians, activists, and locals to the city. Among the many guests is our own senior writer Wren Graves, who’s featured in all four episodes.

Place in Sound premieres on November 13th. Subscribe to the series now via Apple Podcasts and watch a snazzy trailer below. In case you’re wondering, that guy in the glasses there is Wren, whose work you’ve likely read on a daily basis here.

