Post Malone announces 2020 “Runaway Tour” dates

Post Malone will bring his “Runaway Tour” into the new year with the announcement of new 2020 tour dates.
After wrapping up the 2019 fall leg of the tour — he reportedly topped it off with a boozy trip to Hooters — the Texas-bred rapper has announced a early 2020 run. Coming in support of his latest LP Hollywood’s Bleeding, the North American trek officially commences early February and extends through the end of March.
St. Louis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Philadelphia are part of the lengthy itinerary, as are Nashville, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, and San Francisco. As with the fall “Runaway Tour”, Post Malone will again be accompanied by opening act Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, as well as Tyla Yaweh.
Find the full live schedule below. Tickets for Post Malone’s 2020 “Runaway Tour” go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 9 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. They’ll also be available for purchase here.
This weekend, Post Malone will take the stage at the American Music Awards. He’ll be joined by collaborator Ozzy Osbourne (!), who will be making his live comeback.
Post Malone 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
02/04 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
02/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
02/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
02/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/19 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
02/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/22 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
02/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/29 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
03/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
03/03 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
03/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
03/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #
03/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
03/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand
03/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena #
03/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena #
03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/20 – Landgraaf, NL @ Evenemententerrein Megaland
06/25 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
# = without Swae Lee
