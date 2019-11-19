Post Malone announces 2020 “Runaway Tour” dates

Post Malone, photo by Lior Phillips

Post Malone will bring his “Runaway Tour” into the new year with the announcement of new 2020 tour dates.

After wrapping up the 2019 fall leg of the tour — he reportedly topped it off with a boozy trip to Hooters — the Texas-bred rapper has announced a early 2020 run. Coming in support of his latest LP Hollywood’s Bleeding, the North American trek officially commences early February and extends through the end of March.



(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

St. Louis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Philadelphia are part of the lengthy itinerary, as are Nashville, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, and San Francisco. As with the fall “Runaway Tour”, Post Malone will again be accompanied by opening act Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, as well as Tyla Yaweh.

Find the full live schedule below. Tickets for Post Malone’s 2020 “Runaway Tour” go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 9 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. They’ll also be available for purchase here.

This weekend, Post Malone will take the stage at the American Music Awards. He’ll be joined by collaborator Ozzy Osbourne (!), who will be making his live comeback.

Post Malone 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/04 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

02/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

02/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

02/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/19 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

02/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/22 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

02/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/29 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

03/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/03 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

03/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #

03/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand

03/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena #

03/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena #

03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/20 – Landgraaf, NL @ Evenemententerrein Megaland

06/25 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

# = without Swae Lee

Revisit Hollywood’s Bleeding single “Goodbyes”: