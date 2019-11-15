Princess Nokia shares new single “Balenciaga”: Stream

Princess Nokia

It looks like Princess Nokia is gearing up to release a new record, because she’s back today with “Balenciaga”, her second new single this season. In it, she raps about sporting thrift finds instead of designer clothes. Stream it below.

Two months ago, Princess Nokia made her return with “Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)”. The single marked her first new music since releasing the mixtape A Girl Cried Red in the spring of last year, excluding the recent reissue of her Malibu Butterfly debut. She’s keeping that forward momentum going with “Balenciaga” and appears she has no chance of slowing down soon.



“Balenciaga” swings low with a deep bass hook and her near-monotone delivery, and Princess Nokia makes it her own with a braggadocios swagger that only she could rock. Who can make Sketchers look like Balenciaga, or thrift clothes look like Prada? Nokia, of course. Don’t be surprised if this dethrones Macklemore’s “Thrift Shop” as the better of the two affordable clothing anthems. Dig through a Goodwill near you while listening to it below.

(Read: 10 Female Rappers You Should Definitely Know About)

Earlier this year, Princess Nokia accused Ariana Grande of stealing her flow for “7 Rings”. The delivery and snippy wording of song’s chorus bared close resemblance to Nokia’s own track “Mine” from her 1992 mixtape. If the two solved the dispute, they did so privately, because there hasn’t been much discussion about it since early January.