Prophets of Rage announce breakup in wake of Rage Against the Machine’s reunion

Prophets of Rage

Rage Against the Machine’s impending reunion has spelled the end of the offshoot group Prophets of Rage.

In 2016, RATM members Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford teamed up with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord, and B-Real of Cypress Hill to form Prophets of Rage. The group toured extensively, playing material from the catalogues of each of the band members’ current and former groups. Additionally, they recorded an EP, 2016’s The Party’s Over, and a self-titled full-length LP in 2017.



Now, though, Prophets of Rage’s time has come to an end. In a Instagram post, B-Real acknowledged that RATM’s reunion means the end of Prophets of Rage. “It’s been a great time and great memories in a short time,” he wrote. “Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y’all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight.”

When a fan in the comments asked if Prophets of Rage was “over,” B-Real responded by writing simply, “yes.”

Chuck D expressed a similar sentiment in a tweet: “It was about doing something greater than self. 2020 keeping [Zack De La Rocha] spot warm for @RATM & powering a statement for 1000 days was a honorable truth mission in the hours of chaos from the jump… And so the bands rock on…”

As previously reported, Morello, Wilk, and Commerford will reunite with RATM singer Zack de la Rocha for a series of live performances in 2020. Thus far, they’ve announced three shows along or near the Mexican border, as well as a headlining appearance at Coachella. Further shows are planned beyond these initial dates, industry sources tell CoS, but details are still forthcoming.