Punk Rock Bowling reveals 2020 lineup: Madness, Circle Jerks, Cock Sparrer, and more

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2020

The long-running annual Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival has announced its 2020 lineup, headlined by Madness, Circle Jerks, and Cock Sparrer. The 22nd iteration of the fest, which combines the recreation of bowling and punk-rock performances, takes place Memorial Day weekend (May 23rd-25th) in downtown Las Vegas.

The headliners join a stacked lineup of bands from across the spectrum of punk and hardcore, including The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Adicts, Propaghandi, Stiff Little Fingers, Anti-Flag, Municipal Waste, The Lawrence Arms, and Ho9909, among many others.



For Circle Jerks, the show will be the band’s first in more than a decade, and will feature classic members Keith Morris, Greg Hetson, and Zander Schloss. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band is re-forming to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Group Sex, with a reissue of the LP planned for 2020, as well.

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival is known for its lineups that bring in talent for rare appearances and reunions. In addition to Circle Jerks, the fest promises rare sets from Lunachicks, Rose Tattoo, and AVAIL.

“We strive to bring in bands that don’t tour constantly, as well as new reunions,” Punk Rock Bowling co-founder Mark Stern said in a press release. “It’s a bit different than other festivals in that respect. … Once you get into Vegas and get downtown, you never leave. All of our venues are within walking distance. You walk out, your hotel’s right next door to the venue. You can walk two blocks and walk into any of the other events. Everything is right there.”

Three-day general admission and VIP passes are available now via the festival’s website. See the full lineup in the poster below.