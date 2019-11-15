Ms. Lauryn Hlil, Vince Staples, Megan Thee Stallion contribute new music to Queen & Slim soundtrack: Stream

Queen & Slim

Later this month brings Queen & Slim, the new film from Emmy-winning producer Lena Waithe and Grammy-winning music video director Melina Matsoukas. Described as “protest art” that confronts racism, the thriller follows a black couple evading authorities, Bonnie and Clyde style, after they kill a police officer in self-defense.

Ahead of the movie’s theatrical release comes its official corresponding soundtrack. The star-studded, 14-track collection is available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.



Most notably, the soundtrack features a new song from Ms. Lauryn Hill, her first solo single in five years. Other contributors include Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, former Artist of the Month EarthGang, Moses Sumney,, BJ the Chicago Kid, The Internet member Syd, and Bilal. Meanwhile, Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, provided the film’s score.

“I wanted the soundtrack for Queen & Slim to showcase the historical evolution of Black music, from its roots in blues and soul, to modern bounce, hip hop and R&B – much like we used to see in film soundtracks in the 90s,” director Matsoukas explained in a statement. “We partnered with Motown because of their legacy within Black music. I am honored to have worked beside Ethiopia and cannot wait for audiences to hear what each artist has created.”

The Queen & Slim film opens November 27th. Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Nightflyers) lead a cast that also features Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, and alt-country star Sturgill Simpson.

Queen & Slim OST Artwork:

Queen & Slim OST Tracklist:

01. Ride Or Die – Megan Thee Stallion feat. VickeeLo

02. Soul Sista Remix – Bilal feat. Raphael Saadiq

03. Yo Love – Vince Staples feat. 6LACK and Mereba

04. Collide – Tiana Major9 and EarthGang

05. Getting Late – Syd

06. Still Tippin’ – Mike Jones, Slim Thug and Paul Wall

07. Queen x Slim – Coast Contra feat. BJ The Chicago Kid

08. Frame – Choker

09. Catch The Sun – Lil Baby

10. Searching – Roy Ayers

11. Guarding The Gates – Ms. Lauryn Hill

12. My Money, My Baby – Burna Boy

13. Cedes Benz – The Dream

14. Standing At Ya Door – Little Freddie King

15. Runnin’ Away – Blood Orange feat. Ian Isiah and Jason Arce

16. Doomed- Moses Sumney

Revisit a Queen & Slim trailer: