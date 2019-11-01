R.E.M.

R.E.M. are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1994 album Monster with a new deluxe reissue. You can stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The impressive six-disc box set contains an array of added material, including 15 previously unreleased demos, along with new liner notes, featuring interviews with the band. Additionally, it comes with a copy of the documentary film Road Movie, which follows the band on their 1995 worldwide “Monster Tour.” The package is tied together with re-envisioned artwork from the record’s original cover artist, Chris Bilheimer.



The new deluxe version is both expanded, and completely reshaped, including an entirely new remix of Monster, done by the album’s original producer Scott Litt. The updated take focuses on clearing out a bit of the heavier sonic branches of thick guitars and feedback “to create a more open sound and showcase often-revealing lyrics,” a press release states.

You can find the expanded new edition through online retailers, while Litt’s newly mixed take can also be purchased separately as a standalone double vinyl release.

The group likely won’t be reforming to tour the album, but keep an eye on frontman Michael Stipe, who recently branched out solo with his track “Your Capricious Soul”.

Monster (25th Anniversary Reissue) Artwork:

Monster (25th Anniversary Reissue) Tracklist:

Disc: 1 – Monster (Remastered)

01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

02. Crush With Eyeliner

03. King Of Comedy

04. I Don’t Sleep, I Dream

05. Star 69Strange Currencies

06. Strange Currencies

07. Tongue

08. Bang And Blame

09. I Took Your Name

10. Let Me In

11. Circus Envy

12. You

Disc: 2 – Monster (Demos)

01. Pete’s Hit

02. Uptempo Mo Distortion

03. Uptempo Ricky

04. Harlan County with Whistling

05. Lost Song

06. AM Boo

07. Mike’s Gtr

08. Sputnik 1 Remix

09. Black Sky 4-14

10. Revolution 4-21

11. Rocker with vocal

12. Time Is On Mike’s Side

13. 1Experiment 4-28 no vocal

14. Highland Fling 4-29

15. Cranky 4-29

Disc: 3 – Monster (Remixed)

01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (2019 Remix)

02. Crush With Eyeliner (2019 Remix)

03. King Of Comedy (2019 Remix)

04. I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (2019 Remix)

05. Star 69 (2019 Remix)

06. Strange Currencies (2019 Remix)

07. Tongue (2019 Remix)

08. Bang And Blame (2019 Remix)

09. I Took Your Name (2019 Remix)

10. Let Me In (2019 Remix)

11. Circus Envy (2019 Remix)

12. You (2019 Remix)

Disc: 4 – Live in Chicago 6/3/95 – Monster 1995 Tour Part 1

01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

02. Circus Envy

03. Crush With Eyeliner

04. Near Wild Heaven

05. Welcome To The Occupation

06. Undertow

07. I Took Your Name

08. Strange Currencies

09. Me In Honey

10. Revolution

11. Tongue

12. Man On The Moon

13. Country Feedback

14. Monty Got A Raw Deal

Disc: 5 – Live in Chicago 6/3/95 – Monster 1995 Tour Part 2

01. Losing My Religion

02. You

03. Departure

04. Orange Crush

05. Get Up

06. Star 69

07. Let Me In

08. Everybody Hurts

09. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

10. Pop Song 89

11. Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Disc: 6 Blu-ray

01. Monster – 5.1 Surround Sound

02. Monster – Hi-Resolution Audio

03. Road Movie (concert film)

04. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (music video)

05. Crush With Eyeliner (music video)

06. Star 69 (music video)

07. Strange Currencies (music video)

08. Tongue (music video)

09. Bang and Blame (music video)