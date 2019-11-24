R Kelly girlfriend Jocelyn Savage speaks out on abuse

R. Kelly

R Kelly’s longtime girlfriend Jocelyn Savage has come forward to discuss her abusive relationship with the singer.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to announce she’d partnered with Patreon to share her story in “daily chapters” regarding her relationship with Kelly, who’s currently facing a slew of felony charges for sexual misconduct. “Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA,” Savage wrote. “I am risking my life for many others.”



In the first released chapter, the young woman discussed meeting Kelly back in 2015 when she was 19 years old. “He was going to help me pursue my dreams and become a model/singer,” she wrote. With promises to make her the “next Aaliyah,” Savage dropped out of school and eventually moved in with the R&B singer.

While the aspiring artist admits she initially was in love with Kelly, things quickly took a turn. The singer started to become controlling, insisting she refer to him solely as “Daddy” or “Master.”

“Robert liked to manipulate everyone he was in the room with even down to his assistant,” Savage explained. “He didn’t care, everyone was in it for the check so they didn’t care either.”

According to Savage, Kelly had cameras everywhere, and even enlisted an assistant to wait outside the door while she showered. Meanwhile, the singer guarded his own personal life, marking off certain rooms where the young woman wasn’t allowed to enter. As things got worse, Savage claimed the singer would threaten her. “He would always say, “All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life.”

Hinting at her next chapter, Savage mentioned other information she planned to unveil about Kelly’s relationship with the late Aalyiah, who was only 15 during their brief marriage. “There’s something about Robert & Aaliyah that I am going to reveal which everyone needs to know. As one of his victim yes victim I’ve seen more and heard more!”

Savage’s decision to come forward and break from Kelly is a stunning about-face. Back in March, she and Kelly’s other live-in girlfriend, Azriel Clary, adamantly defended their relationship with the singer in an interview on CBS This Morning.

Savage’s story is one of many that have finally come to light in recent years, including those told through the docu-series Surviving R Kelly, which chronicled the herpes spreader’s appalling abusive behavior and sexual interactions with underage girls. Now facing multiple charges from several states, Kelly’s first federal trial is set to begin on April 24th. Hopefully he doesn’t miss that one because of another toe issue.

See Savage’s full statement below.