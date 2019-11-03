Menu
Rammstein singer unveils new song “Knebel” from upcoming Lindemann album: Stream

Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren's project will release a new LP on November 22nd

on November 03, 2019, 9:06am
Lindemann "Knebel" video
Till Lindemann in "Knebel" video

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann has unleashed a third single from F & M, the upcoming album from his side project Lindemann. The song, “Knebel”, is accompanied by an NSFW music video.

Lindemann, comprised of the Rammstein vocalist and Peter Tägtgren (Pain, Hypocrisy), will release F & M on November 22nd. Previously, the duo unveiled the singles “Steh Auf” and “Ich weiß es nicht”.

“Knebel” is a mostly acoustic number until it kicks into full industrial mode at just past the two-minute mark. The striking video, directed by Zoran Bihac, finds Lindemann and Tägtgren walking through a body of water wearing matching blue suits. Even though parts of the video are marked “Censored” on YouTube, the clip is still NSFW as the pair are accompanied by a nude woman.

(Buy: Tickets to Rammstein’s Upcoming Shows)

The video for “Knebel” can be seen below, while the album is available for pre-order.

It’s been a busy year for Till Lindemann, with Rammstein releasing their first album in a decade back in May. The untitled effort from the German industrial metal act was followed by a European stadium tour. Rammstein have already booked another European trek for 2020, with tickets available here.

