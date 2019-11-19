Randy Blythe, photo by Raymond Ahner

Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe is staying on the road with industrial supergroup Pigface for the remainder of the band’s fall tour — their first in 14 years. Originally scheduled to appear on five dates, Blythe will stick around for the entire jaunt, which runs through the end of November. The band also added a second show as a matinee on the 30th at Thalia Hall in Chicago.

“I am now doing the whole tour! Getting to play with people like Gaelynn Lea is one of the reasons I love being in Pigface so much!” Blythe remarked in a press release. “Let the industrial madness begin!”



Blythe was slated to appear from the tour’s opening show in Cleveland on the 15th through tonight’s show (November 19th) in New York, but he’s apparently enjoyed it so much that he’s decided to stay on the road. Lea performed with Blythe on the 15th and 16th and will return to the tour for the final five shows (25th-30th).

Formed in 1990 in Chicago as a revolving door and collaborative playground for industrial music icons and artists of all genres, the group’s current touring lineup includes founding member Martin Atkins alongside Mary Byker, Lesley Rankine, Curse Mackey, En Esch, Dirk Flanigan, Bobdog Caitlin, Bradley Bills, Greta Brinkman, Charles Levi, and Orville Kline.

Check out the remaining tour itinerary below.

Pigface 2019 US Tour Dates:

11/19 – New York, NY @ (le) poison rouge

11/20 – Baltimore, MD @Baltimore Soundstage

11/21 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/23 – Jefferson, LA @ Southport Live Music & Party Hall

11/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/25 – Austin, TX @ Elysium

11/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre OKC

11/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Denver

11/28 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (matinee and evening shows)