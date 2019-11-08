Real Estate announce 2020 tour dates

Real Estate

Real Estate have announced a headlining 2020 tour. The string of tour dates will see them perform across the US in April and May of next year. Find the full list of concerts below.

The tour kicks off on April 9th in Detroit, Michigan and finishes on May 22nd in Portland, Oregon. Along the way Real Estate will perform in major cities like Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Austin, and Seattle. Opening the tour at select dates will be Palm, Meg Baird, and Itasca, which essentially guarantees fans will be in for a treat from start to finish on this tour. Additionally, this tour will include “a mesmeric display of visuals, presented on three concentric LED panels” designed by Optical Animal.



What prompts a new tour, you may be asking? According to a press release, Real Estate will be playing new songs from their yet-to-be-announced next album. Lucky fans in Austin and Chicago already heard the new album in full at live shows. Chances are Real Estate may have announced and even released the album by the time these concerts role around, too, so keep your eyes and ears peeled. It will be the band’s first album since 2017’s excellent full-length In Mind.

(Read: Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)

Find Real Estate’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on November 15th. Artist pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on November 12th, which fans can find more info about at the band’s website. Grab tickets to all upcoming Real Estate shows here.

Real Estate 2020 Tour Dates:

04/09 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

04/10 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

04/13 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

04/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Slowdown *

04/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

04/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Ready Room *

04/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

04/20 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

04/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/23 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

05/07 — Oakland, CA @ Royale #

05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater #

05/09 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #

05/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #

05/12 — Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater #

05/13 — Austin, TX @ The Granada Theater #

05/14 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/18 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

05/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^

05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

05/22 — Portland, OR @ Neptune Theatre ^

* = w/ Palm

# = w/ Meg Baird

^ = w/ Itasca