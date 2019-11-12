Reba McEntire announces 2020 tour dates

Country music legend Reba McEntire has mapped out a string of 2020 arena tour dates.
Taking place next spring, the 12-date outing includes stops in Pittsburgh, Toledo Sioux Falls, Grand Rapids, and more.
Prior to her own headlining outing, McEntire will continue her Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn at the the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
See McEntire’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to her upcoming dates here.
Reba McEntire 2020 Tour Dates:
11/30 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *
12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *
12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *
12/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *
12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *
12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *
12/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *
12/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *
03/20 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
03/21 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena
03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/28 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
04/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
04/25 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
04/26 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/01 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
05/02 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
05/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
05/08 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
05/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
* = w/ Brooks & Dunn