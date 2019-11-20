Which Film Franchise Won the Decade?

Relevant Content: The Top 100 Films of the 2010s, artwork by Steven Fiche

Lights, camera, action: Today, Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content begins winding down its month-long coverage of the decade by discussing the third of our four major lists: The Top 100 Films of the 2010s.

(Listen: This Week on Consequence of Sound Radio)

Host and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman joined by senior staff writers Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, Blake Goble, and contributing writer Emmy Potter to discuss the best films of the 2010s, particularly how genre evolved and blockbusters conquered.



Join ’em today, Wednesday, November 20th, at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. Further rebroadcasts are scheduled for Friday (22nd), Saturday (23rd), and Sunday (24th) at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

Relevant Content is a weekly series hosted by Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, who leads a roundtable of guests to discuss the week’s most topical subject. Never miss an episode by following the series via Consequence of Sound Radio, exclusively on TuneIn.