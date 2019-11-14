Did the Single Conquer the 2010s?

Relevant Content: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s, artwork by Steven Fiche

We’ve only just begun: Today, Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content continues its month-long coverage of the decade by discussing the second of our four major lists: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s.

Listen: This Week on Consequence of Sound Radio

Host and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman is joined by Music Editor Erica Campbell and senior writers Tyler Clark and Wren Graves to assess what we missed, what genre won the charts, and whether the single truly conquered the decade.



