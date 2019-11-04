Ringo Starr announces 2020 tour dates

On the heels of releasing his new album, What’s My Name, Ringo Starr has announced a new stretch of North American tour dates. The spring 2020 run with the former Beatles’ latest incarnation of his All Starr Band will launch May 29th in Rama, Ontario and wrap June 28th in Clearwater, Florida.
Along the way, Starr will play a three-date mini residency at New York City’s legendary Beacon Theater, followed by another three nights with The Avett Brothers. The shows with the Americana favorites will take place in Bangor, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; and Gilford, New Hampshire. Former All Starr Band member Edgar Winter will also open a pair of shows: June 26th in St. Augustine, FL and the closing date in Clearwater.
For this trek, the ever-changing All Starr Band lineup will be composed of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart.
Tickets to the tour can be found here. The full itinerary is below, followed by an announcement video.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band 2020 Tour Dates:
05/29 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
05/30 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
06/02 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/05 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/09 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center *
06/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre *
06/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
06/13 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
06/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
06/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric Theatre
06/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric Theatre
06/19 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
06/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre
06/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre
06/26 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #
06/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino
06/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall #
* = w/ The Avett Brothers
# = w/ Edgar Winter