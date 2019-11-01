Rivers Cuomo shares “Backflip”, the theme to Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham: Stream

Rivers Cuomo (photo by Philip Cosores) and Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham

For some reason, Netflix has gone and turned Dr. Seuss’ classic tale of gameness Green Eggs and Ham into an animated series. So how do you adapt a book that literally uses only 50 words into a 13-episode season? Well, if you’re the world’s biggest streaming service, you reportedly throw $5 to $6 million per episode at it. A good chunk of that undoubtedly goes to the obscenely incredible voice cast (Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Adam DeVine, Eddie Izzard…), but surely Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo got his fair cut for penning the theme song, “Backflip”.

Released today, “Backflip” is a playful pop track that reflects the “try-something-new” attitude of Green Eggs and Ham in its nonsensical lyrics. “Whether you’re a pancakes or waffles man/ We still got a whole lot left to learn,” Cuomo sings. And then there’s this gibberish breakdown: “Hey, guitar player, um/ New York’s number one cut creator/ Uh huh, uh huh/ Hey, speed skater/ Tha tha tha tha/ Check it right/ Let’s put an ad in the papers, uh.” The hell?



Credit due to Cuomo for keeping the tropical tune catchy as anything even if it makes not a lick of sense. Listen to “Backflip” below.

Hopefully Cuomo got whatever goofiness this is out of his system before he worked on Weezer’s upcoming album, Van Weezer. That record is expected out in May, and the band will support it on the “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. Get tickets to all of Weezer’s upcoming shows here.

Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham debuts on November 8th. The cast includes DeVine (Sam-I-Am), Douglas (Guy-Am-I), Keaton (Michellee), Izzard (Snerz), Ilana Glazer (EB), Tracy Morgan (Fox), Keegan-Michael Key (Narrator), and more. It was created by Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie) and counts Ellen DeGeneres as an executive producer. Find the official logline and teaser trailer below.

“Guy-Am-I, an inventor and his friend Sam-I-Am go on a cross-country trip to save an endangered animal that would test the limits of their friendship. As they learn to try new things, they find out what adventure brings.”