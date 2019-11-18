Robbie Williams announces 2020 Las Vegas residency

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams will return to Las Vegas in 2020 for a new run of shows at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater. Eight dates are scheduled to take place between March 24th and April 4th.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Las Vegas for new residency dates next year,” Williams says. “To have my own run of Vegas shows was a real dream come true and I can’t wait to come back.”



Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, November 21st via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of Williams’ upcoming show here.

In related news, Williams is releasing his first-ever holiday album, The Christmas Present, on November 22nd.

Robbie Williams 2020 Las Vegas Residency:

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas

03/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas

03/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas

03/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas

04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas

04/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas