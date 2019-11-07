Rosalía shares new single “A Palé”: Stream

Rosalía's "A Palé" video

This week marks the one-year anniversary of Rosalía’s sophomore album, El Mal Querer. Since then, she’s achieved massive crossover success thanks to collaborations with the likes of James Blake, J Balvin, and Ozuna. At the same time, tracks like “Aute Cuture” and “Fucking Money Man” have reinforced that the Catalonian Flamenco-pop star has a uniqueness all her own. Today, she’s demonstrating that irresistible style once again on new single “A Palé”.

The track harkens back to some of the darker sounds Rosalía was working with a year ago, thanks to a monstrous beat created alongside co-producers El Guincho and Frank Dukes. It creeps in almost entirely on percussive elements, heavy and reverberating under deep synth screeches.



“A Palé” translates loosely as “to pallet,” a reference to the wooden shipping pallets that surrounded Rosalía growing up in a trucking town outside of Barcelona. Here, she turns the symbol of industrialism into a metaphor for “our ability to be strong and carry a lot of weight,” as a press release puts it. That strength is reflect in the accompanying Jora Frantzis-directed video, which finds Rosalía, as fashion-forward as ever, taking over a shipping yard with a squad of dancers dressed in rubber surgical scrubs.

Watch the “A Palé” video below.

Rosalía has a handful of EU concerts left this year, and you can get tickets here. For more of the Spanish singer, revisit her performance of “Di Mi Nombre” and “Pienso En Tu Mirá” at this year’s MTV EMAs.