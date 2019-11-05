RÜFÜS DU SOL announce 2020 US tour dates

Australian dance group RÜFÜS DU SOL has announced an early 2020 US tour. The itinerary includes headlining shows in cities like Minneapolis, New Orleans, and Austin alongside festival appearances at Okeechobee Music Festival in Florida and M3F Festival in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tickets to the upcoming dates are now available.
The tour dates come in support of the group’s 2018 album, Solace.
RÜFÜS DU SOL 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:
02/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Pavilion
02/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
02/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
02/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
03/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
03/05 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music Festival
03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival
03/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
03/13 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
03/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater