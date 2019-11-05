RÜFÜS DU SOL announce 2020 US tour dates

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Australian dance group RÜFÜS DU SOL has announced an early 2020 US tour. The itinerary includes headlining shows in cities like Minneapolis, New Orleans, and Austin alongside festival appearances at Okeechobee Music Festival in Florida and M3F Festival in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets to the upcoming dates are now available.



The tour dates come in support of the group’s 2018 album, Solace.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

02/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Pavilion

02/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

02/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/05 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music Festival

03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

03/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

03/13 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater