Country singer Sam Hunt arrested for drunk driving

He was pulled over after driving on the wrong side of the road

on November 21, 2019, 11:48am
Sam Hunt's mugshot
Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested Thursday (November 21st) and charged with drunk driving.

According to TMZ, Hunt was pulled over by police in Nashville after he was spotted driving the wrong way. He received a field sobriety test and blew a .173 — more than twice the legal limit. Upon a search of his vehicle, officers found empty beer cans.

Hunt was booked for a DUI and driving with an open container. He released from custody early Thursday morning after posting $2,500 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on January 17th.

