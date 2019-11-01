Sam Smith shares cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”: Stream

Sam Smith, photo by Maggie West

Sam Smith is best known as a soulful crooner, but the British artist got their big break on an electronic dance track. Their 2012 song with Disclosure, “Latch”, kick started their career, and today they’re returning to that sound — and that collaboration. Smith has shared a cover of Donna Summer’s disco hit “I Feel Love” produced by one half of Disclosure, Guy Lawrence.

Summer’s 1977 original is a pure classic, a spiraling daze of her cooing vocals over Giorgio Moroder’s relentless synthesized beat. Smith and Lawrence don’t attempt to take the song too far into new territory, leaving the untouchable rhythmic bliss largely intact. Instead, it’s Smith’s glitching voice that gives their take on “I Feel Love” its more modern bent, especially during the spoken word outro.



Smith’s version of “I Feel Love” will be heard all season as part of a Target holiday ad campaign, but you can listen to the full thing below. Speaking of the holiday season, Smith is set to be part of the iHeartRadio “Jingle Ball Tour”, appearing at the stops in Tampa, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Get your tickets here.