Ghostface to return in a new Scream movie

What's Next for Scream?

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” Get ready to fear your cell phone again: Ghostface will return in another Scream movie. According to Bloody Disgusting, Spyglass Media Group is currently developing another film in the franchise.

Currently, it’s unclear whether this will be a reboot, a legacy sequel, or a remake. However, they report that original screenwriter Kevin Williamson is not writing the screenplay, at least not as of now. Somewhere Ehren Kruger is salivating.



The four original films — released 1996, 1997, 2000, and 2011, respectively — were all directed by the late Wes Craven. As to who might hop in the director’s chair is also up in the air, though if we’ve got a vote, why not give Karyn Kusama a call?

As Bloody Disgusting points out, Spyglass is also currently developing a Hellraiser remake, which is currently being written by David S. Goyer. So, don’t count out a full-on remake for the Woodsboro slasher. Here’s hoping they don’t go that route.

Stay tuned as this project develops. In the meantime, you can revisit the original four films, and if you’re really starving for more meta slasher mayhem, you could check out MTV’s spinoff series. Then again, you probably shouldn’t do that.