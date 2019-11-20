Shaky Knees 2020 lineup: The Strokes, The Black Keys, Smashing Pumpkins to headline

The Strokes (Heather Kaplan), The Black Keys (Phillip Cosores), Smashing Pumpkins (Cosores)

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival has revealed its 2020 lineup. The annual event returns to the city’s Central Park between May 1st and 3rd, 2020.

The Strokes, The Black Keys, and The Smashing Pumpkins headline the 2020 lineup. Other notable acts include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liam Gallagher, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Angels & Airwaves, Stereolab, Royal Blood, Brittany Howard, and Ty Segall and Freedom Band.



The lineup also promises Portugal. the Man, Guided By Voices, Delta Spirit, Phoebe Bridgers, Drive-By Truckers, The Growlers, Snail Mail, The Lemon Twigs, Jawbox, White Reaper, Black Pistol Fire, The Front Bottoms, The Darkness, Of Monsters and Men, and Surfer Blood, among others.

Tickets, including three-day GA and VIP passes, go on sale today (November 20th) via the festival’s website.