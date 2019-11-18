Sharon Van Etten announces 2020 US tour, performs with Jeff Goldblum on Kimmel: Watch

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Amy Price

Sharon Van Etten will continue to bring her stellar Remind Me Tomorrow to the masses next year. The indie rock songwriter has announced a new batch of 2020 US tour dates.

Set for the month of April, the springtime outing sees Van Etten visiting Baltimore, Asheville, and Charleston. She’s also due to play for fans in Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin. Accompanying her on this stint will be fellow acclaimed songwriters Julien Baker and Jay Som.



These new dates follow Van Etten’s two opening slots for Wilco next month, in which she’ll present special acoustic-only solo sets. She’s also scheduled to perform at the band’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico.

Tickets to all of Van Etten’s upcoming shows are available for purchase now here.

Van Etten also guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week alongside Jeff Goldblum. The two performed “Let’s Face the Music and Dance”, their collaborative Irvin Berlin cover that appears on Goldblum’s latest collection of jazz songs, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This.

Consult Van Etten’s full tour itinerary below, followed by her Kimmel gig.

Sharon Van Etten 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

12/19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

01/18 – Quintana Roo, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival

04/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

04/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

04/19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/20 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

04/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^#

04/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

* = solo, acoustic supporting Wilco

^ = with Jay Som

# = w/ Julien Baker