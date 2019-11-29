The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean refutes rumors the show is ending

The Simpsons (FOX)

Rumors of The Simpsons’ impending demise are greatly exaggerated, according to showrunner Al Jean.

Recently, longtime Simpsons composer Danny Elfman caused quite a stir when he told the Big Reviewski podcast that the animated series would soon conclude its record-setting running. “From what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end,” Elfman commented. “I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.”



(Read: The Simpsons Top 30 Episodes)

Jean has since taken to Twitter to assure fans that The Simpsons aren’t going anywhere. On Thursday, the showrunner quote-tweeted an article about Elfman’s comments, writing, “We are all thankful the following article is NOT TRUE.”

Back in February, Fox renewed The Simpsons for two additional seasons. This is despite the fact that the show saw its lowest ratings in series history during its most recent 30th season. It’s also become increasingly costly to produce new episodes.

For fans who prefer the early seasons, every episode of The Simpsons — sans the one featuring Michael Jackson — are now streaming on Disney+.