Sin City TV series in the works from Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez

Sin City

Sin City creator Frank Miller has struck a deal with Legendary for a new television adaptation of his award-winning graphic novel.

Both Miller and Robert Rodriguez, who directed the 2005 movie based on the comics, will serve as executive producers on the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Stephen L’Heureux, who co-produced the sequel film Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, is also attached to the project.



Legendary is currently looking for a distribution partner, but already they’ve committed to a full season order. What’s more, the studio is planning to make an animated prequel series.

A TV adaptation of Sin City was previously announced in 2017 with Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazarra at the helm. At the time, The Weinstein Company owned the rights to Sin City and Harvey Weinstein was to serve as a producer. When The Weinstein Company was forced to declare for bankruptcy following Harvey Weinstein’s sex abuse scandal, Miller re-aquired the film and tv rights.

It’s unclear whether Mazarra or Underworld director Len Wiseman, who was attached to direct the 2017 adaptation’s pilot, are involved in Miller and Legendary’s project. It’s also unknown how, if at all, the forthcoming series will connect to the previous feature films.