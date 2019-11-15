Slipknot announce inaugural Knotfest at Sea cruise

Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner

Slipknot are taking their Knotfest to the ocean as the band’s festival continues to the expand to different countries and locales. The metal band has just announced its inaugural Knotfest at Sea cruise.

The nautical fest will take place on the Norwegian Jade ship, departing from Barcelona, Spain on August 10th, and returning on the 14th. Slipknot themselves will headline and perform two sets aboard the ship.



Billed as “a voyage that will awaken your darkest senses,” the full lineup and on-board experiences will be announced on December 5th, but if the cruise is anything like the other Knotfest events, it should include other like-minded bands and Slipknot affiliates. Knotfest continues to grow and expand to other countries, including Japan, Mexico, and Colombia, and the band’s Knotfest Roadshow tore across 30 US cities earlier this year.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Shows)

Knotfest at Sea joins the ranks of other high profile rock cruises, which has become a trend over the past decade. The inaugural Megadeth-curated Megacruise happened back in October, and the annual ShipRocked and Monsters of Rock cruises are set to take their next voyages in early 2020. Knotfest at Sea is being promoted by Sixthman, which also hosts The Kiss Kruise and other genre-specific seafaring festivals.

Reservations for interior cabins ($1,150), ocean-view cabins ($1,550), and balcony suites ($1,850) will be available in December when the full itinerary and lineup are announced. You can sign up for the pre-sale on the Knotfest at Sea website. Check out a teaser for the cruise, featuring Slipknot’s Clown, below.