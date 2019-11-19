Soccer Mommy shares new song “yellow is the color of her eyes”: Stream

Soccer Mommy, photo by Brian Ziff

Soccer Mommy returned back in September with a bolder sound on her single “lucy”. Today, she’s continuing to show her growth since last year’s Clean with another new track, “yellow is the color of her eyes”.

Like “lucy” before it, “yellow is the color of her eyes” finds Sophie Allison going for a bigger sound as Soccer Mommy. A tendency towards a looser compositional style of indie is still clearly prevalent, but Allison has tightened on the presentation, holding the sound closer to her body. It’s all reenforced by Mary Lattimore on harp and Brett Resnick (Kacey Musgraves) playing pedal steel.



Commenting on the track in a press release, Allison said, “The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time — specifically with my mother. It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.”

“yellow is the color of her eyes” comes with a “short-film” music video directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell). “Running with [Allison’s] idea of locations evoking where she wrote this song, the concept couldn’t have announced itself more boldly,” Perry said in a statement. “To that, I shared images from Breaking the Waves and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It wasn’t until we got the footage back that I realized a dash of first-scene-of-Inception had snuck in there, as well.”

In addition to the new music, Soccer Mommy has unveiled a massive spring and summer tour itinerary for next year. She’ll be traveling all over North America and Europe, so check out her full schedule beneath the “yellow is the color of her eyes” clip ahead. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can find them here.

Soccer Mommy 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

03/27- Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

03/28- Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

04/03 – Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

04/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

04/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral*

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

04/09 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop*

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

04/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall^

04/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre^

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue^

04/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre^

04/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room^

04/25 – Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee^

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

04/29 – San Francisco,CA @ The Fillmore^

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre^

05/01 – La Jolla, CA @ UC San Diego – Stage Room^

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

05/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East^

05/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

05/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater^

06/04 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

06/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

06/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

06/09 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

06/11 – Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/13 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

06/15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/16 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/19 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

06/22 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

06/24 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

# = w/ Jesus Lizard

* = w/ Tomberlin

^ = w/ Emily Reo