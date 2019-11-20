Sonic redesign cost Paramount around $5 million: Report

Sonic the Hedgehog

Thankfully the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film opted to change the creepy look of its title character. How much does a redesign cost though? According to Paramount, changing Sonic’s look in just four months cost around $5 million.

After unanimous criticism of Sonic’s new look in the first trailer, director Jeff Fowler promised to redesign Sonic and the film was delayed until 2020 so that creators could do so. Four months later, we were blessed with the film’s second trailer and a way less scary Sonic. One tweet alleged that redesign cost $35 million to pull off, and was promptly retweeted 10,000 times. In reality, estimates show that the redesign cost Paramount around $5 million, a source told IndieWire.



The new Sonic is more faithful to the original Sega video game character. Instead of human-like features, he was shortened in height, had his eyes enlarged, and had those six-pack muscles burried under more fur. Luckily, animators didn’t have to alter the whole world behind him, as Sonic the Hedgehog is both animated and live-action. Perhaps that’s why the cost estimates weren’t as high as fans thought.

Written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uzei, the movie follows Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), his copy buddy Tom (James Marsden), and the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). It also features cast members Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough. You can see it when Sonic the Hedgehog races into theaters February 14th, 2020.