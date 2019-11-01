Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel gets 2022 release date

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man doesn’t wear a cape, but he sure does produce sequels. Sony has announced a follow-up to last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and given it an April 8th, 2022 release date.

The original Spider-Verse wowed just about everyone including cinema-goers ($375 million worldwide gross), critics (Consequence of Sound gave it an A-), and even the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (it won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature). A sequel was teased before the movie even opened, and now it’s official.



Chris Miller made the announcement on Twitter, confirming he and creative partner Phil Lord would be returning as producers. As of now, they’re the only two involved in the original who are definitely coming back, though much of the original voice cast is also expected reprise their roles. That includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, the inter-dimensional romance between whom is rumored to be the focus of the sequel.

Into the Spider-Verse also starred Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man), Lily Tomlin (Aunt May), John Mulaney (Spider-Ham), Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker), and Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir). Lord wrote the script with Rodney Rotham, who in turn directed alongside Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey.

There may be more Spider-Verse to come; back when producer Amy Pascal first detailed the sequel, she mentioned screenwriter Bek Smith was working on a spin-off called Spider-Women. Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen would lead the film alongside newcomers Silk (aka Cindy Moon) and Jessica Drew (aka the original Spider-Woman).