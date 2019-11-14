Keanu Reeves plays a Sage named Sage in first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run: Watch

Keanu Reeves in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Are you ready, kids? The first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has arrived.

The third feature-length film based on the popular Nickelodeon series hits theaters May 22nd, 2020. As you can see in the trailer below, Gary the pet snail has been snail-napped, and SpongeBob and Patrick embark on a journey to rescue him. Along the way, they encounter Keanu Reeves (!) playing a Sage named… Sage, who’s also a tumbleweed, and navigate the temptations of Atlantis City.



The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run also promises cameos from Snoop Dogg, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts. Meanwhile, the film itself is presented entirely in CGI, a first for the film franchise.

Sponge on the Run is the first SpongeBob movie released since the passing of creator Stephen Hillenburg in November 2018. Recently, Nickelodeon announced plans for a prequel series called Kamp Koral following a 10-year-old SpongeBob.