Horrifying 22-foot statue of baby Jesus looks just like Phil Collins

Baby Jesus and his Phil Collins lookalike

In one of the strangest chapters in the book of Genesis, a Mexican church has built an enormous statue of the baby Jesus that looks just like Phil Collins.

The balding, mulleted sculpture was commissioned for the church La EpifanÍa del Señor, according to the New York Post. It is 22-feet tall and weighs over 2,000 pounds. The priest Humberto Rodriguez said that he only wanted something that would “fit the church.” Apparently, he was taken aback by the size, saying he “never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world.” Whether it actually takes the record has yet to be confirmed, but it’s certainly massive.



Created by the sculptor Roman Salvador, the statue would stand a couple of feet taller than the tallest Tyrannosaurus Rex. In pictures on Twitter it towers above the altar, with a mullet like a lion’s mane, and dead blue eyes that promise to harvest some souls. The resemblance to Phil Collins in the 1980s, like so much of this horrifying toddler Christ, is presumably unintentional.

Understandably, Collins himself has declined to comment. Earlier this year he released Other Sides and Remixed Sides, two compilation albums. In June, he reunited with former Genesis bandmate Mark Rutherford to play “Follow You Follow Me”, their first time sharing a stage in 12 years.