Journey’s Steve Perry releases new holiday EP: Stream

Steve Perry, photo by Myriam Santos

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has returned with a new holiday EP featuring versions of “Silver Bells” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

“The holidays are certainly a wonderful time of the year filled with many emotions,” Perry says in a statement. “I’m very happy to share with you one of my favorite holiday songs, ‘Silver Bells’ but done with my love for R&B mixed in, along with a new remix of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’. I hope it brings a smile to you and yours in this holiday season!”



Take a listen to both tracks below, and grab the 7-inch physical version via Perry’s website.

Perry returned last year with TRACES, his first new album in 25 years. Meanwhile, his former band Journey just announced an extensive tour with Pretenders, and you can get tickets here.