Stormzy announces 2020 world tour

UK grime titan Stormzy has announced a massive world tour in support of his upcoming album, Heavy is the Head.
Spanning from February to October 2020, the expansive itinerary includes shows in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Africa. Check out the full schedule below.
You can find tickets to Stormzy’s upcoming tour dates here.
Heavy is the Head is due out on December 13th. He recently previewed the album with its latest single, “Own It”, featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. Take a listen below.
Stormzy 2020 Tour Dates:
02/07 – Dubai, AE @ TBA
02/10 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/11 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
02/21 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena
02/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
02/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
02/28 – Cologone, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
02/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
03/01 – Mainz, DE @ Altes Postlager
03/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
03/04 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
03/05 – Zurich, CH @ X-TRA
03/24 – Akasaka, JP @ Blitz｜赤坂ブリッツ
03/27 – Shanghai, CN @ Arkham
03/28 – Hong Kong @ Sónar
03/29 – Seoul, KR @ MUV Hall
05/01 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Bank Arena
05/02 – Auckland, NZ @ The Trusts Stadium
05/06 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium
05/09 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavillion
05/13 – Adelaide, AU @ A.E.C. Theatre
05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Arena
05/16 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
05/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
05/29 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
05/31 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona
06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
06/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/03 – London, UK @ The O2
09/04 – London, UK @ The O2
09/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/10 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydo
09/11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
09/13 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
09/16 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA
09/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
09/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
09/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
09/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
09/22 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre
10/03 – Cape Town, SA @ Rocking the Daisies Festival
10/04 – Johannesburg, SA @ TBA
10/09 – Accra, GH @ TBA
10/10 – HotelLagos, NG @ Federal Palace Hotel