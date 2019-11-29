Stormzy announces 2020 world tour

Stormzy, photo by Nathan Dainty

UK grime titan Stormzy has announced a massive world tour in support of his upcoming album, Heavy is the Head.

Spanning from February to October 2020, the expansive itinerary includes shows in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Africa. Check out the full schedule below.



You can find tickets to Stormzy’s upcoming tour dates here.

Heavy is the Head is due out on December 13th. He recently previewed the album with its latest single, “Own It”, featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. Take a listen below.

Stormzy 2020 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Dubai, AE @ TBA

02/10 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/11 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

02/21 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena

02/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

02/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

02/28 – Cologone, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

02/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

03/01 – Mainz, DE @ Altes Postlager

03/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

03/04 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

03/05 – Zurich, CH @ X-TRA

03/24 – Akasaka, JP @ Blitz｜赤坂ブリッツ

03/27 – Shanghai, CN @ Arkham

03/28 – Hong Kong @ Sónar

03/29 – Seoul, KR @ MUV Hall

05/01 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Bank Arena

05/02 – Auckland, NZ @ The Trusts Stadium

05/06 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

05/09 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavillion

05/13 – Adelaide, AU @ A.E.C. Theatre

05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Arena

05/16 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

05/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

05/29 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

05/31 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/03 – London, UK @ The O2

09/04 – London, UK @ The O2

09/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/10 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydo

09/11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/13 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

09/16 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA

09/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

09/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

09/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

09/22 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre

10/03 – Cape Town, SA @ Rocking the Daisies Festival

10/04 – Johannesburg, SA @ TBA

10/09 – Accra, GH @ TBA

10/10 – HotelLagos, NG @ Federal Palace Hotel