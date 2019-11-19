Stormzy announces new album Heavy is the Head

Stormzy's Heavy is the Head

UK grime rap titan Stormzy will close out the year with a new album called Heavy is the Head. It’s due out on December 13th, 2019.

Heavy is the Head marks Stormzy’s sophomore full-length, following 2017’s Gang Signs & Prayer. The new album features contributions from Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, H.E.R., and Yebba, among others.



In anticipation, Stormzy has unveiled three album tracks: “Vossi Bop”, “Crown”, and “Wiley Flow”. Check out the full 16-song tracklist and listen to all three of those advanced singles below.

Heavy is the Head Tracklist:

01. Big Michael

02. Audacity (feat. Headie One)

03. Crown

04. Rainfall (feat. Tiana Major9)

05. Rachael’s Little Brother

06. Handsome

07. Do Better

08. Don’t Forget to Breathe (feat. YEBBA) (Interlude)

09. One Second (feat. H.E.R.)

10. Pop Boy (feat. Aitch)

11. Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

12. Wiley Flow

13. Bronze

14. Superheroes

15. Lessons

16. Vossi Bop