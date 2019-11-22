Alma teases debut album with new single “Bad News Baby”: Stream

Alma, photo via Facebook

Rising Finnish star Alma may not be a household name quite yet, but her songwriting work has already permeated nearly every corner of the pop music world. The 23-year-old prodigy has hit the studio with Charli XCX and Tove Lo, as well as recently penned tracks for Miley Cyrus, including her latest “Slide Away” single. Alma also co-wrote “Don’t Call Me An Angel”, the Charlie’s Angels theme song featuring Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Cyrus.

Now, after mostly lingering in the songwriting shadows, Alma is prepping to release her debut album, Have U Seen Her?, in 2020. The proper full-length follows a handful of well received singles like “Chasing Highs” and “Karma” and is being previewed today with “Bad News Baby”.



Highly energetic and catchy, the track was produced by good friend and co-writer Al Shux, known for lending his talents to JAY-Z and Alicia Keys. Shux also had a hand in Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”, which we voted the Top Song of 2018.

“’Bad News Baby’ is my alter ego who can do anything and is unbreakable,” Alma said of today’s offering. “She is fearless, she is anxiety free, she doesn’t care what you think of her.”

Check out the new song below via its official video. Following her own solo tour, which ncluded a memorable set at this summer’s Flow Festival in Helsinki, Alma will accompany Tove Lo on a North American trek early next year. Grab your concert tickets here.